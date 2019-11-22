Color Story

Holiday Vibrant Eyeshadow Palette

Inspired by all the wildly spirited hues of the rainbow, the VIBRANT palette features 18 dazzling shades that are ready to take your eye wardrobe to the next level. Fulfill all your visions of ROYGBIV brilliance with this lively assortment of playful colors for a day-to-night look of multicolored extravagance. These highly blendable shadows can be used wet or dry, so mix and match shades or wear separately for desired effect. Use the lighter shades to highlight, applying over entire eyelid, along the brow bone, and the inner eye corners. Use neutrals and mid-tones to blend, applying in the eye crease to create depth. Use darker shades to sculpt, applying along lash line for definition.