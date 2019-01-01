Shiseido

Color-smart Day Moisturizer Oil-free Spf30

£34.00

Made with oilier skin in mind, the WASO Color-Smart Day Moisturizer Oil-Free SPF30 contains color change powder and glycylglycine, which work to even the skin’s tone, prevent the appearance of imperfections and reduce pore size. Packed with innovative ingredients throughout, the fresh formula contains whole loquat cells, included for their antioxidant effect and their ability to suppress sebum breakdown and balance the skin’s oil levels. The complexion remains matte, shine-free yet hydrated all-day.