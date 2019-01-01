Maybelline

Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Electric Pink

£7.99 £6.39

Product Information Subtle doesn't cut it. Now soft matte makes vivid impact. Vivid matte pigments give high-impact colour for a soft matte finish. Our sensuous, creamy formula glides on smoothly and our flexible, slanted tip applicator with ultra-soft bristles makes it easy to shape your lips. With full colour coverage, the result is a rich, intense lip look in a range of colours from Nude Flush to Electric Pink Product Specification Dimethicone, BIS-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Diisostearyl Malate, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Phenyl Trimethicone, Kaolin, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Isostearyl Isostearate, Polyethylene, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Nylon-12, Pentylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alumina, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Linalool, Aluminum Hydroxide, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Limonene, Tocopherol, Tin Oxide, BHT, Parfum / Fragrance, [+/- May contain Mica, CI 45410 / Red 28 Lake, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, CI 45380 / Red 22 Lake, CI 15850 / Red 7, CI 15985 / Yellow 6 Lake, CI 42090 / Blue 1 Lake, CI 19140 / Yellow 5 Lake, CI 75470 / Carmine], Only the list of ingredients on the product label prevail. Make sure to read the information on the packaging of the product for up to date ingredients, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients Size (0) Unit (EA) Height (1) Width (1) Depth (1) Product code: 700320