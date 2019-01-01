Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Maybelline

Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color In Dynamite Red

$7.49
At Ulta Beauty
A non-drying creamy matte lipstick.
Featured in 2 stories
These Lipstick Trends Will Dominate 2018
by Mi-Anne Chan
I Tried 37 Different Makeup Trends
by Mi-Anne Chan