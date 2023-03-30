Maybelline

Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner

$7.99 $6.98

Define Lips and Prevent Feathering: Totally Toffee lip liner is a creamy, smudge-proof formula that prevents lipstick bleeding and feathering. Create distinct edges with this nude liner for a perfectly defined lip look Self-Sharpening Tip: This lip liner pencil is always on point to define, line and fill in your lips for quick touch-ups on the go. Slightly overline your lips to enhance lip fullness. Pair with your favorite Color Sensational lipstick Sensational Color Shades: This shaping lip liner is available in 14 super-saturated shades ranging from Clear to Magnetic Mauve and Purely Nude. Use with all lip color shades as a lip primer to make your lipstick last longer Explore Your Creativity: We're committed to celebrating beauty, self-expression and creativity with our full line of makeup, from foundations, bb creams, concealers and bronzers to mascaras, brow pencils, eyeliners and lipstick Maybelline New York: The number 1 makeup brand for every look, style and skin tone; We combine technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York City edge; Diverse, on the pulse, inspired by the city and tested on its streets Easily define your lip shape with this creamy lip liner. Coordinate your lip look with matching Color Sensational Lip Colors or create bold definition by lining your lips in a darker shade. The lip options are endless! • Define your lips with this mechanical, self-sharpening liner • Our creamy, no-smudge formula, prevents lipstick bleeding and feathering • Available in a collection of color-coordinating hues from nude to plum • Pair with your favorite color sensational lip color for a stunning lip look Step 1. Define a Cupid's Bow: Draw an X at the top center of lips. Step 2. Outline Outer Lips: Slightly over draw at your natural lip line. Step 3. Contour Inside Lips: Softly use liner in your lip corners and center of lip curves. Step 4. Fill: Start from the center of your lips and fill in with Color Sensational Lip Color.