COLOR SECURITY SHAMPOO LEAVES NOTHING BEHIND BUT CLEAN, FRESH, GLOSSY HAIR. PERIOD. The first safe, smart, sulfate-free shampoo made WITHOUT ANY TYPICAL INGREDIENTS, found in most shampoos, that make hair dull or cause thinning and hair loss. ONE SHAMPOO DOES IT ALL! Keeps your color bright and glossy. Keeps your hair its thickest. Keeps extensions from slipping… keeps your hair and scalp fresh and healthy. Availability: In stock $23.00 QTY: + - SIZE Choose an Option... ▾ ADD TO CART WHO’S IT FOR? One shampoo for everyone! Gentle sulfate-free formula delivers your ultimate dream clean. IDEAL FOR: Anyone who colors their hair and wants to keep the color fresh, pure and WOW! Anyone worried about hair loss or thinning hair. Our “no-residue” formula has no “stay behind” ingredients that can build up and impede new hair growth. Anyone with extensions. Our shampoo doesn’t contain silicones or conditioners that loosen glue. WHAT DOES IT DO? Leaves hair and scalp clean and fresh without depositing ingredients (found in most shampoos) that make hair dull, clog follicles and cause hair thinning and loss. WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT Color Security Shampoo is FREE OF: Stay-behind ingredients that stick to hair and scalp, blocking healthy growth, including: Silicones (which block moisture from the hair) Conditioning agents (which can build up if not properly washed out) Thickening agents (which can clog hair follicles and cause hair loss) Pearlizing agents (which can dull your color) Organic oils (used to make “natural” claims, these too can clog hair follicles) DETAILS DIRECTIONS INGREDIENTS FAQS Gentle and safe to use whenever your hair needs washing… even every day. Apply a coin size amount to wet hair and massage into a lather. Rinse. Follow with Color Wow Security Conditioner and style as usual.