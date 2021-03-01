Innersense

Color Radiance Daily Conditioner

€32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

More than just a hair care range, Innersense is dedicated to purity, peace of mind, and the practice of self-care through their clean range of luxurious and effective products. Inspiring you to fall in love with your hair again, each ingredient is ethically sourced and harvested from trusted suppliers, producing the very best formulas that your hair will adore. The perfect deep nourishing formula for dry and damaged colour-treated hair, this Color Radiance Daily Conditioner is an über-rich conditioning cream crafted with rice bran oil, aloe vera, avocado, sunflower extract, emollient oils and flower essences to deliver the best possibly results.