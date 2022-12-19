L'Oréal

Color Queen Mono Eye Shadow

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Rule your eyeshadow look with the oil-in-powder eyeshadow: Color Queen Mono Eyeshadow by L'Oréal Paris. For an incredibly rich colour payoff in just one swipe. Time to enjoy an incredibly rich colour intensity in just one swipe with L'Oréal Paris Color Queen Mono Eye Shadows! The formula is powered by fine oils which makes for a creamy, flake-free texture and pigmented colours. This eyeshadow is very easy to apply, all you need is your finger - no complicated application tools or expert tricks are required. The Color Queen Mono Eyeshadows come in 3 majestic finishes: matte (velvet intensity), satin (pearly sheen) and foil (metallic shimmer).You can choose between 20 single shades to switch and swatch a different colour every day of the week. Size: 4g KEY FEATURES • Colour intensity in just one swipe • Oil-in-powder formula gives creamy, flake-free texture • Easy to apply with fingers, no brushes needed • 20 shades across 3 finishes • Highly pigmented eyeshadows for extreme colour payoff