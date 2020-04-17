Joico

Color Intensity Semi-permanent Titanium Color

$12.15

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Joico Color Intensity Semi-Permanent Titanium Color 4 oz DISCOVER A DAZZLING SPECTRUM OF BOLD, BRILLIANT COLOR WITH JOICO COLOR INTENSITY -our intensely concentrated pigments designed to help you create over-the-top vibrancy that lasts through 15 shampoos.& Celebrate life with the Color Intensity Confetti Collection, an explosion of fun, soft, candy-colored shades that transform every lock of hair into a reason to celebrate. Party time! Color Intensity’s intermixable formula can be applied straight from the tube, or mix and mingled to your heart’s content for endless creative possibilities. Bonus benefit: no developer required!& It’s time to show your metal! These brilliant new cool and warm-toned Color Intensity shades make hair shine like a gorgeous liquid metal. The fresh hues guarantee over-the-top vibrancy that lasts up to 15 shampoos!& Mix-and-match the shades to create your own custom formula or use straight from the tube on pre-lightened hair for multidimensional metallic results. The metallic shades in this collection are: Moonstone, Violet, Bronze, Mauve Quartz, and Pewter.