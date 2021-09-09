Wet n Wild

Color Icon Bronzer

$5.49

Indulge yourself with Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer, a gel-infused, long-wearing formula that leaves skin looking luminous and with a sun-kissed glow. Benefits A gel-infused, long-wearing formula leaves skin looking luminous with a naturally sun-kissed glow Features a bouncy-touch texture that is a hybrid of cream and powder for a weightless, smooth application Cruelty-free Gluten-free Fragrance-free Vegan Features This gel-infused hybrid applies like a cream and sets like a powder adding a natural tan flush when applied to the skin. Don't limit use to the face, try adding to your neck and collar bones for an all over glow.