Bonacure

Color Freeze Conditioner

£13.70

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

The high performance formula with pH 4.5 Balancer technology instantly tightens the inner hair structure to deeply freeze colour pigments into the matrix, while the lightweight cationic actives deposit on the outer layer close the cuticle. Hair is closer than ever to 0 fade, colour appearing as vibrant as on day one.