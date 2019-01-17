Achieve the ultimate color protection and hair softness with Redken Color Extend Magnetics Shampoo with Redken's exclusive RCT Protein Complex. This shampoo treats the root, core, and tip of the hair. The sulfate free formula gently cleanses color treated hair for four weeks of color vibrancy and radiance.* With Color Extend Magnetic's new smart, multi-targeted delivery system, soy protein adds structure for root lift, arginine maintains health at the core, and sepicap restore ends of damaged hair.