Redken

Color Extend Brownlights Shampoo

$33.00

An anti-brass blue toning shampoo for highlighted and natural brunette hair. Achieve your most dazzling brunette colour with Redken’s Color Extend Brownlights Blue Toning Shampoo. This sulfate-free shampoo gently cleanses hair while depositing blue pigments that fight unwanted brassy and orange tones, leaving brunette colour looking cool, bright and healthy. Color Extend Brownlights Shampoo is ideal for both natural and colour-treated brunette hair; for best results, use 2-3 times a week in place of your regular shampoo. Why is Redken Color Extend Brownlights Shampoo a must have for my brunette hair? Anti-brass shampoo for brunettes Gently cleanses while depositing blue pigments that prevent and neutralise brassy and orange tones Progessive colour depositing system keeps brown hair looking cool, bright and healthy Sulfate-free formula that’s safe for use on natural and colour-treated hair Please note that some temporary staining may occur and gloves are recommended when using this product 300ml