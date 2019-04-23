What it is: A limited-edition palette featuring 12 full-size Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadows.What it does: This palette contains luxuriously smooth and highly pigmented shades to take you from day to night. With six lustrous metallics and six rich nude hues, it's the ultimate gift. The chic palette features a range of hues to color, contour, sculpt, highlight and line your eyes in a long-lasting, budge-proof, luxuriously smooth formula. In a range of mattes to metallics, these buildable powders create a seamless layer of pure color for a radiant finish.Shades include:- Sand- Embers- Citrine Copper- Galactic Sapphire- Violet Mercury- Siren's Emerald- Rose Quartz- Dawn- Henna- Midnight Stone- Magnetic Magenta- Arabian NightsHow to use: Always begin by priming lids. Use various brushes to create different intensities. Using a flat brush wet will help you achieve more intense color payoff. Using a blending brush dry will create a soft, blendable wash of color.Pro tips: For shimmer shades, make sure you always tap on the eyeshadow, don't sweep it across your lids, to make sure you're glowing all night. Using your finger will always give you the best pigment payoff.- 0.04 oz. each"/