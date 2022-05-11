PFRANKMD by Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank

A potent brightening serum for uneven skin tone and discoloration. All Skin Types Skincare Concern: Skin discoloration with uneven tone and texture. Application: AM/PM. Apply a thin layer to the face, neck and décolleté twice daily. Follow with your normal skincare regimen. Key Ingredients: Alpha arbutin, niacinamide, kojic acid Benefits: Alpha arbutin helps visibly brighten skin. Glycerin moisturizes and balances. Kojic acid works synergistically with alpha arbutin to help even the appearance of tone. Niacinamide conditions and helps support the skin's natural barrier. Hydrating hyaluronic acid helps visibly plump and smooth.