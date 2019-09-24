Kendra Scott

Color Coat Nail Lacquer In Rose Quartz

$16.00

At Kendra Scott

Details The rich color of our signature stones are reimagined in this dazzling polish, a variety of hues fit for every hand party. 5-free formula. Not tested on animals. • All Kendra Scott Nail Lacquer is final sale. • Shipping/Returns: Certain items considered Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) including aerosols and alcohol-based products (e.g. nail polish remover, nail polish, etc.) are required by the US Department of Transportation to be shipped by Ground-only transport, due to air transport restrictions and regulations. Regrettably, these items are only available for shipments within the continental United States.