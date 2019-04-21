A truly unique mug. When it's cold, it's just a simple black mug. When you add any hot beverage (water, tea, coffee, etc.), your mug turns white and the image comes to life in vibrant colors. Keep in mind your image can be seen a little when cold. 11 oz. This mug is designed for you individually. Perfect unique and meaningful gift for the person you love. Send your photo / Design to us and we'll make you the perfect personalized 11 oz mug that changes color when a hot drink is added. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations and those special days. This mug is not microwave oven safe, please do not exceed 170°F and avoid prolonged heating. The mug is not dishwasher safe and should not be cleaned with harsh abrasives. For lasting beauty, hand wash only with mild detergents in moderate temperature is recommended.