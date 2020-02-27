What On Earth

Color-changing Pearl In Shell Light

PEARL & SHELL LIGHT - Normally hidden deep within the cobalt waters off far-flung beaches, this pearl and shell lamp brings the beauty of the ocean into your home. COLOR CHANGING PEARL - The giant LED lit pearl glows as it shifts through the colors of the rainbow for a calming effect. 6 1/2" high. IRIDESCENT SHELL - The pearl is housed in an iridescent ceramic shell that reflects each hue to make a soothing array of colors. USE IT ANYWHERE - Battery operated, so it's wonderful for setting the mood for a party or a chill evening in. Pearl can be removed from the shell for use on its own. Batteries included. FUN NIGHTLIGHT - The softly glowing pearl and shell light is ideal as a nightlight in any beach themed bathroom. And since the glowing pearl is removable, it's perfect as a bed side light for kids to carry with them on midnight trips to the bathroom or kitchen. Iridescent and beautiful, this accent light features a giant LED pearl light that color shifts through the rainbow, housed in a ceramic shell that reflects each hue for an even lovelier effect. Wonderful for setting the mood for a party or a chill evening in; batteries included. 6 1/2" H.