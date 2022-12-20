Wolf & Badger

Color-changing Gemstone Mood Ring

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

Figure out what mood you're in with this gorgeous cabochon stone, which changes color with your body energy and aura. Available in 14K Gold Plated over Sterling Silver. Sustainably handmade in NYC using 100% recycled metals. Height: 14mm. Stone: 14 x 10mm cabochon mood ring. Mood Colors: Black: optimistic Blue: chillin' Purple: invigorated Green: in my feelings Red: passionate Orange: hyped Yellow: calm