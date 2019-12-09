Treetopia

Color Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree, 7 Feet, Unlit

Create your most vibrant and colorful centerpiece yet with Treetopia's 7-foot Color Burst Rainbow Tree. Featuring vibrant, rainbow-colored PVC needles, this unlit Christmas tree has a full shape and makes for a cheerful display even without ornaments. As seen on Good Morning America, our Color Burst tree is a crowd favorite that ushers in the holiday spirit.Colorful Foliage. Our colorful artificial Christmas trees are designed in sensational hues to celebrate Christmas in style and help you stand out from the crowd.Strong and Bendable PVC Needles. Sturdy yet flexible, these PVC needles give Christmas trees a fuller look while providing ample support for large or heavy ornaments.About the Brand. Treetopia's collection of Christmas décor helps you celebrate the holidays in sensational style. Our colorful Christmas trees and classic artificial Christmas trees are expertly crafted with a keen eye on quality, providing customers with endless decorating possibilities.