Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Il Makiage

Color Boss In Scandal

$24.00
At Il Makiage
Hybrid transformative texture  Multi dimensional color  Wet or dry application  Matte, satin, metallic or shimmer finish 100% cruelty free 2.5g/ 0.08 OZ
Featured in 1 story
The $5 Eyeliner That Survived Coachella
by aimee simeon