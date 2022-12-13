Too Faced

Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint

The MECCA view: A unique, lighter-than-air gel blush and lip stain that adapts to your pH to create a custom flush of colour. Blossom and radiate beauty with this subtle formula, designed to have a glass-like skin effect that is smooth and seamless. It's non-sticky, easy to blend and buildable. Available in four fun shades. Suggested shades for all skin tones: Peach Glow - suggested for light to medium skin tones Guava Glow- suggested for light skin tones Strawberry Glow- suggested for medium to deep skin tones Grape Pop Glow- suggested for deep to rich skin tones Key ingredients: Manuka Honey extract: this natural hydrator adds an antioxidant boost to the skin while aiding in soothing blemishes with its antibacterial properties. Marshmallow root extract: adds instant hydration and helps improve the skin's ability to retain moisture. Vitamin E: chief skin soother and hydrator, this key ingredient smooths the skin, breaks down dehydration and helps soften. Made without: Parabens and gluten. Pair it with: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray Expert tip: Sweep Peach Bloom along cheek and blend using a pressing technique with a dampened beauty sponge for a glass-like finish. Mist Hangover 3-in-1 Setting Spray to set cheek tint for all-day wear.