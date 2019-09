Banana Republic

Color-blocked Pleated Maxi Dress

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

An artfully pleated slip dress in a long, flowing length with high slits at the sides to let your legs peek through. Style it with glittering jewels and heels for a night out or wear it with sandals and a jean jacket for day. Square neck. Adjustable slider straps. Belted waist. Intricate knife pleats.