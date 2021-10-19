BR x Harbison

Color-block Sweater Top

$98.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

"The modernist paintings of Piet Mondrian and Josef Albers have always been a key inspiration for me. With this sweater we combine the colorblocking sensibility of HARBISON with the contemporary cut BR is well known for. I think we've made a new wardrobe staple." -Charles Harbison FITTED: Stretches to fit. Long, flared sleeves. SUSTAINABILITY: Made with LENZING™ ECOVERO™, a breathable fiber derived from certified renewable wood sources, produced using methods that reduce water impact and emissions by up to 50% compared to traditional viscose. Mock neck. A mix of ribbed-knit stitches adds luxurious texture. Straight hem.