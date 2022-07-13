Cupshe

Color Block One Piece Tie Swimsuit

$32.99 $23.09

Fabric: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex Imported Elastic closure Design: Leopard Printed Tie Side One Piece Swimsuit. About Cup Style: With Removable Padded Cups The Pattern is One of a Kind - The Exact Pattern You Receive Will Be Slightly Different Than the One Shown. Garment Care: Regular Wash. Recommend with Cold Water. Do not Use Bleach. Do not Tumble Dry Occasion: Best Holiday Gifts for Mom, Wife, Girlfriend or Women You Love. Perfect for Tropical Vacations, Summer, Beach & Pool, Honeymoon, Cruise Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. (XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16-18, XXL=20). Please Refer to Our Size Chart for Specific Measurements to Achieve the Perfect Fit