ILIA Beauty

Color Block Lipstick In Tango

$28.00

A Closer Look Clean color. High pigment. Performance driven. Cruelty-Free Vegan Formulated without Gluten Key Active Ingredients Castor Oil Softens and hydrates. Apricot Seed Oil Rich in Oleic Acid and Vitamin E, boosts elasticity and hydration. Mango Seed Butter Packed with Vitamin A and C, keeps lips plump and soft. Sasha's Tip Start by prepping your lips with Balmy Nights Lip Exfoliator for a smooth, even application. To create more of a matte stain, take your finger to the bullet to pick up some color and blot into your lips. This works great with the shade Ultra Violet!