Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Pixie Market
Color Block Faux Fur Coat
$174.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pixie Market
Brown and yellow long faux fur coat with color block arms .
Featured in 1 story
18 Ways To Wear Brown, The Shade Of the Season
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J.W. Anderson
Crochet-sleeve Wool-blend Coat
$1711.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Unstructured Wool-blend Coat
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Raya Open Cardigan
$410.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii x Katie Sturino
Tie Waist Robe Coat
$149.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Pixie Market
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Leaf Jacquard White Maxi Dress
$142.00
$99.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Jesse Leather Trousers
$99.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Belted Taupe Jumpsuit
$198.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted