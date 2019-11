Coach

Color Block Dreamer Shoulder Bag

$495.00 $247.50

The Dreamer is the new take-everywhere bag, inspired by the endless possibilities of New York City. Crafted of buttery colorblock glovetanned leather, this organized flap-front bag features a center zip compartment, two open sections, an outside slip pocket, modern hardware and a Signature charm. It's finished with a detachable leather strap and a detachable gleaming chain strap to swap out for two different looks.