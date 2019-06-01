Nexxus

Color Assure Cleansing Conditioner For Color Treated Hair

As a leader in salon quality products, Nexxus has progressed one of its top-selling collections, Color Assure, to incorporate learnings from science and nature, and introduce new products - with a new look - to help extend color vibrancy for longer. After using Proteomics studies to examine hair damage at the molecular level, Nexxus scientists found that the main cause of color loss and dullness happens the moment hair is colored. Our scientists have developed a one-of-a-kind PROTEINFUSION blend infused with Elastin Protein and Quinoa along with other ingredients to create Color Assure formulas that result in long lasting color vibrancy for up to 40 washes. Along with an updated look, Nexxus is expanding the Color Assure range to include new formats that create an optimal regimen for color care, making it easier for people to help keep their color looking vibrant for longer. The range will include: a shampoo, conditioner, cleansing conditioner, purple shampoo for blonde and silver shades and a deep treatment masque. At Nexxus, we know that hair is made of around 90% proteins, which is why we use advanced scientific methods to identify the protein needs of each hair type. We create customized formulas, with proteins, to bring your hair back to life.COLOR ASSURE Cleansing Conditioner, with our exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend with Elastin Protein and Quinoa, can be an alternative to your regular shampoo and conditioner regimen. This no lather formula cleanses and moisturizes color treated hair in a single-step, extending color vibrancy for longer. Usage: Apply to wet hair, distribute evenly and massage. Spread along lengths to condition hair. For best results, leave on for 3 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. No need to apply conditioner.