Colombier Leopard-print Bikini Top

Leopard print is an unwavering trend this season and Fisch's brown Colombier bikini top is ideal for a confident vacation look. It’s crafted with sustainable recycled polyester fibres and cut to a flattering silhouette with a square neckline and ruched shoulder straps. Style it with the coordinating briefs and a black cover-up for a day at the beach.