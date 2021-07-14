Project 62

Cologne Tufted Track Arm Sofa

$650.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The modern styling of the Project 62 Cologne Tufted Track Arm Sofa brings a stunning centerpiece to your home with glamorous style and contemporary appeal. The soft, green velvet-look upholstery delivers eye-catching color with a pop of sophisticated grace that will brighten up any living space. With a nod to the classic chesterfield design, the Cologne features deep tufting detail on the seat, arms and back and offers distinguished and comfortable seating. The high track arm design provides an upright feel adding to its boxy profile while the brass finished metal legs give it a modern edge that is beautiful from every angle. With a unique look and attention to detail, the Project 62 Cologne Tufted Track Arm Sofa is the perfect blend of form and function with timeless stylings that leave a lasting impression. Overall Height: 30 inches Overall Width: 73.5 inches Overall Depth: 30.5 inches Seat Height: 17.5 inches Seat Depth: 21.5 inches Leg Height: 5 inches Overall Seat Width: 63.5 inches Seat Back Height: 13 inches Seat Back Width: 63.5 inches Arm Height: 30 inches Arm Width: 30.5 inches