The Bonita Halter Top is a high neck cropped halter featuring an open back and ties. Cut in a lightweight linen/silk fabric in our SIR. exclusive garcia floral print. High halter neckline Open back Wide elastic neck band Elasticated underbust Wide ties secure at neck and back Semi adjustable Print exclusive to SIR. Fully lined A lightweight textured silk / linen blend with soft lining True to size Model 1 is 5’9.5” / 176cm and wears a size 0