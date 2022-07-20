Jo Malone London

Cologne Collection Set

$115.00 $87.00

What it is: A set of five favorite fragrances from Jo Malone London that can be worn individually or combined for a new scent experience. Set includes: - English Pear & Freesia Cologne (0.3 oz.): A cologne that captures the essence of autumn with notes of King William pear, freesia and patchouli. - Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne (0.3 oz.): A cologne that brings the image of London's Covent Garden early morning market with notes of cassis, acacia honey and peach. - Peony & Blush Suede Cologne (0.3 oz.): A cologne that captures the essence of charm with notes of red apple, peony and suede. - Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne (0.3 oz.): A cologne with mists of honeyed, golden mimosa that float above the spiciness of freshly crushed cardamom. - Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (0.3 oz.): A mineral and woody cologne with notes of ambrette seeds, sea salt and sage that helps you escape the everyday. How to use: Spritz generously onto your wrists, neck and pulse points. Your body will help to diffuse the fragrance as the day goes on.