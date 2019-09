Anthropologie

Colloquial Beach Towel

$58.00 $46.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Designed with a bit of whimsy and a whole lot of charm, the prints in this limited-edition collection - everything from floral bouquets to vibrant bugs and beetles - speak to the heart and art of Anthropologie. Whether you're lounging poolside or sunbathing in the sand, this