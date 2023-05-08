Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Favorite Daughter
Collegiate Crop Graphic Tee
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A varsity take on the brand's logo fronts this tee cut with a cropped fit from a soft, stretchy knit.
Need a few alternatives?
Kimydreama
Vintage Slim Fit T-shirt
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
WYNNQUE
Basic Scoop Neck Slim Fit Crop Top
BUY
$19.99
$28.99
Amazon
Ed Hardy
Love Kills Slowly T-shirt
BUY
£50.00
Urban Outfitters
Pangaia
Pprmint™ Organic Cotton T-shirt Core
BUY
$60.00
Pangaia
More from Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter
The Jane Trench
BUY
$218.00
Revolve
Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pants
BUY
$228.00
Shopbop
Favorite Daughter
Kelly Blazer
BUY
£274.04
Nordstrom
Favorite Daughter
The Tommy Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$198.00
Nordstrom
More from Tops
Skims
Cotton Rib Tank
BUY
$36.00
Skims
Maeve
One-shoulder Bow Top
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Artfish
Sleeveless Tank Top
BUY
$18.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted