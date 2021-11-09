Superdry

College Varsity Bomber Jacket

£84.99

Taking inspiration from vintage varsity style, this jacket is an absolute college classic. The College Varsity bomber jacket draws on this heritage and features all those iconic design cues you would expect from such an iconic piece which will all add to you creating your own personal style statement. Relaxed fit – the classic Superdry fit. Not too slim, not too loose, just right. Go for your normal size Popper fastening Wool-rich body Ribbed cuffs Faux leather sleeves Ribbed hem Two popper-fastened pockets with contrast trim Sleeve logo patch Quilted body and sleeve linings Single inner pocket