Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
J.Crew

Collection Ribbed Sweater Dress

$158.00
At J.Crew
Every closet needs a perfectly chic sweater dress, especially in a unique ribbed texture and with a flattering V-neck. Available in sizes up to XX-Large.
Featured in 1 story
These Plus-Size Sweater Dresses Are A No Brainer
by Eliza Huber