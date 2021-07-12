extra&ordinary

Collection Gravity – Sculptural Candle Holder – Pebble

£35.00

At extra&ordinary

Collection Gravity - Sculptural candle holder - pebble Extra&ordinary Design's new collection 'Gravity' is a series of sculptural objects that are inspired by the momentary beauty of distortion. The collection of 5 different designs is not only independently functional but also collectively decorative. Every piece of the collection is individually made and finished by hand in Extra&ordinary Design's North London studio. Product detail Dimensions: 60mm(W) x 70mm(D) x 110mm(H) -Candle container diameter: 22mm Material: Jesmonite Weight: 420g Handcrafted in London Product care This product is made of Jesmonite which is an eco-friendly water-based fine cement-like material. Also, Jesmonite is well-known for being durable, lighter, and UV stable. As each object is individually cast and finished by hand, slight colour variations and small surface differences may occur. These features are part of the casting process, making each product unique. To remove dirt or grease, wipe with a slightly damp cloth. All our products are coated with a sealant to resist a light amount of liquid. Sitting water may leave behind marks. Shipping & delivery Lead time: 1 week Return: As it is a made-to-order item we do not accept returns unless the item delivered is defective. Please contact us with details of the product defect in 7 days. Shipping & Delivery: Shipping takes usually 1 week after the products are ready.