J. Crew

Collection Bow-back Puff-sleeve Dress In Liberty® Meadow Song Fabric

$328.00 $259.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details What to wear to weddings, spring holidays and all the other special occasions on your calendar. . .This pretty dress features bow details in the back, a V-neckline and puff sleeves for a touch of drama. Plus, this piece is made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from nongenetically modified seeds. 100% organic cotton. Back zip. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BO618.