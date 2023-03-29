United States
J. Crew
Collection Bow-back Puff-sleeve Dress In Liberty® Meadow Song Fabric
$328.00$259.50
At J. Crew
Product Details What to wear to weddings, spring holidays and all the other special occasions on your calendar. . .This pretty dress features bow details in the back, a V-neckline and puff sleeves for a touch of drama. Plus, this piece is made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from nongenetically modified seeds. 100% organic cotton. Back zip. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BO618.