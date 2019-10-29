Collection Area Rug

C$185.61

Buy Now Review It

Facet collection area rug, 2'3" x 7'2", Blush: gem-inspired angles unfold in gradating shades of Blush and burgundy or moody blues. These mesmerizing pops of color are a fast and fresh way to bring style to the room. Now House by Jonathan Adler come in introduces smart new decorative Accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – All designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s What’s new, it’s What’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: smile, you’re home.