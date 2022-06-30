E-Senior

Collapsible Water Bottle

$19.99

PORTABLE DESIGN: Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle with a hand ring for you to carry around. SAFE&ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIALS:E-senior Water Bottles are made of 100% food-grade silicone,LFGB,SGS approved,free of BPA and other harmful leaching chemicals. VERSATILE:Not only for travel, but for everyday activities such as hiking, camping,commuting,exercise,road trips,outdoor events,and school. ROLLABLE&PACKABLE:Collapsible Silicone allow the bottle can easily be rolled up and squashed down when space is tight. LEAKPROOF:The rotatable cap design securely seal for travel and storage of water,milk,etc,prevents the bottle from accidentally opening，The bottle itself is tightly sealed and will not leak either.