United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Stojo
Collapsible Travel Cup
$25.00
At Food52
You loved the original so much, we’re sizing up: Now your favorite collapsible cup is coming in an extra-roomy size! Whether you’re filling it up with your morning smoothie or powering up with a piping-hot coffee, it’s lightweight, easy-to-store, and ready to keep you company wherever your day takes you. The premium, food-grade silicone it’s made from is heat-resistant, not to mention a snap to clean. And see the straw? Pull it out and pair it with any other cup, too.