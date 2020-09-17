Stojo

Collapsible Travel Cup

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

You loved the original so much, we’re sizing up: Now your favorite collapsible cup is coming in an extra-roomy size! Whether you’re filling it up with your morning smoothie or powering up with a piping-hot coffee, it’s lightweight, easy-to-store, and ready to keep you company wherever your day takes you. The premium, food-grade silicone it’s made from is heat-resistant, not to mention a snap to clean. And see the straw? Pull it out and pair it with any other cup, too.