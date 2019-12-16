PopSockets

Collapsible Phone Grip/stand – Opal

$7.99

Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and stop phone drops Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly Allows for hands-free use with the PopSockets mount Available in a broad range of styles and materials Advanced reusable adhesive: repositionable, washable adhesive sticks to most cases, won't stick to silicone/highly textured cases. Packaging includes adhesive disc to apply directly to iPhone & other glass back phones A PopSockets grip is more than a stylish phone accessory. It’s an opposable thumb for your phone. It lets you take selfies like a pro and share with your circle of fans, friends or embarrassing family members. It lets you text things you may or may not later regret with the greatest of ease. It lets you stand your phone up on an airplane tray table to watch a movie. When you’re done, it collapses flat like your bangs in a rainstorm. PopSockets grips are repositionable and stick to most devices and cases but may not stick to silicone or waterproof materials. The product includes a special 3M adhesive disc for attaching your grip directly to a glass-backed phone. You may also buy a separate “mount” to attach your phone to your dashboard, mirror, refrigerator, air conditioning vent or wherever you snack on content. And now, a little something for all you specification geeks: Diameter: 1.56 inches, Height: .9 inches when expanded, .25 inches when collapsed. Covered by PopSockets’ limited warranty. See warranty below for full details.