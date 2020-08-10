CleverMade

Collapsible Laundry Tote Bag

$24.99

The CleverMade Laundry Caddy LUXE is a smart, space-saving solution to simplify laundry day and other daily tasks around your home. Perfect for families living in a small apartment or a college student crammed in a tiny dorm room. This innovative laundry hamper is designed with a reinforced steel rim, a rigid baseboard and heavy-duty polyester material to give it structure when standing up. The tote pops up and down with ease to combine packing, transport and storage into a reusable, collapsible basket. Measuring 21. 25" L x 13. 25" W x 18. 5" H when open, it holds 64 liters (17 gallons) by volume with a maximum load capacity of 55 pounds. Each bag carries enough clothing for 2 full large loads of laundry making it essential for the laundromat, dorms, nursery, kids rooms, an RV and just general home organizing. Stability feet on the bottom of the basket help to prevent tipping and the two carry handles allow for steady and balanced transportation. This sturdy pop-up hamper collapses flat to less than 2" For compact storage so that you can throw it under your bed or in a closet when not in use. You will be surprised how many uses you'll find for these organizers. The perfect accessory to add your current home essentials!