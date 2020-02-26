Foraineam

Collapsible Grocery Shopping Box Bag With Reinforced Bottom, Pack Of 3

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

★【Large Capacity】- Dimensions of the box bags are 14.5”L x 10”W x 10”H, volume is 4 US gallons. Handles are 1.2” wide for additional strength ★【Heavy Duty Construction】- Our box bags are made of premium non-woven material with a rigid recycled cardboard insert between layers, featuring a sturdy construction with 4 hard sides and a foldable reinforced hard bottom. The handles are sewn and secured with metal rivets for added strength ★【Easy Storage & Convenient Shopping】- They fold up flat and tidy for easy storage in your car or kitchen drawer. Rigid structure keeps the bags sturdy and stay in place so nothing slides around in your car. Staying open and upright in your cart and at the checkout makes the loading and unloading groceries easily ★【Easy to Carry】- Not only do they feature extra-long straps for carrying over your shoulder conveniently, but also have side handles to easily lift heavy loads in and out of your car or trunk with two hands ★【Multi-use】- From food, produce, flowers, toiletries, laundries, books, toys, school supplies, cleaning supplies and more, this bags can handle almost any job. Ideal for grocery shopping, farmers markets, picnics, camping, boating, trips or serves as a trunk organizer or an elegant storage bins at home, office and school