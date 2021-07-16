Patio Watcher

Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon Cart

Large Capacity – Overall size of foldable wagon is 42.5"L x 21"W x 40" H with stretchable handle and all terrain big wheels, interior size is 32"L x 16.5"W x 11.8"H, folded with tires on 14.5"W x 10"D x 30"H. Supports up to 150 lbs, the wagon cart is enough to take a large amount of daily groceries. Heavy Duty Frame – Sturdy black powder coated aluminum frame is more stable and better than steel frame. Telescoping handle provides an easy operation on most terrains, You can choose to pull or push the collapsible utility wagon through the adjustable handle. 7 inches diameter large wheels with rubber tape at middle is suitable for hard road surface, while 3.7 inches extra wheel width makes beach wagon suitable for sand. Durable Fabric – High quality durable strong 600D polyester fabric, which ensures its long using life. The fixed canvas cover won't slide easily, you can lightly care it with a brush. There are Blue/Gray /Red/Black canvas collapsible wagons for you to choose. Easy Set-Up – You can open and folding the grocery wagon cart in seconds, no assembly required. Folding the portable wagon cart into the carry bag for convenient storage, and it’s small enough to fit in closet, on the wall or in the trunk of any standard car. 2 front wheels of heavy duty wagon can rotate 360 degrees it’s easy to go ahead and turn around. Multi-Use – Patio Watcher folding utility wagon cart is perfect for transporting shopping, on family outings or as a goods trolley, and great for trips to the patio, garden, park, camping, beach outdoor sports events, or just move things.