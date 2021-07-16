Durhand

Collapsible Folding Utility Garden Cart Wagon

$189.42 $156.99

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock

Description Details: The utility cart from DURHAND will efficiently take the weight off your shoulders! When you go camping, go to the beach or go fishing, you don’t need to carry a big camping bag to take your necessary equipment anymore. Just take this folding utility wagon with you. This wagon cart can also help around the house, like shopping and gardening. The transport cart is easy to set up and fold, making it convenient to store or transport it when not in use. Check out this utility cart, as its an excellent helper for you to improve the quality of life. Feature: Suitable for camping, fishing, exercise, shopping, gardening, and any activities need item transportation Front handle angle is 7-level adjustable Adjustable rear handle height and angle fits your body size and road angle well for convenient control Steel frame and oxford fabric with PVC coating for robust and durable use in outdoor activities Easy folding for space-saving storage and transport Set up and fold in seconds Specification: Color: Blue Material: Steel, Oxford Fabric, ABS Overall Dimension: 43.25" L x 22" W x 39.75" H Folding Size: 22" L x 9.5" W x 33" H Cargo Size: 32.25" L x 17.25" W x 10.75"H Canopy Size: 35.5" L x 19" W x 4" H Rear Bag Size: 18" L x 7.75" W x 8.25" H Adjustable Handle Height: 31"- 39.75" EVA Wheel Size: Φ7" x 4" Thickness Weight Capacity: 175 lbs (Wagon), 11 lbs (Side Bag) Country of Origin: China