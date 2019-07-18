Minoisome

Collapsible Felt Storage Bin

$11.99

Storage Solution:This Storage Basket maximizes storage possibilities by providing you lightweight and space-saving solutions.Our organizer would be a good choice to do the collection if you are bothered by toys,clothes,books, blankets and other debris which make the house in a mess. Keep in the kids room, family room, or any room in the house that could use extra storage.It will fit on a closet shelf, bookshelf or desk. Easy to Use and Storage: The organizer is easy to build up to be a cube bag,lightweight and soft yet sturdy enough to stand up on their own.It is able to hold ton of stuffs and can last a long time.Collapsible for easy storage if not in use,Simply fold the basket down flat for space-saving storage when not in use or when needing to transport. Multi Color and Sizes Choice:We provide 6 color to choose from,and the size vary from Small to extra Large,you can see the dimensions provided in the Selection.Choose your preference to match your home styles,this decorative storage bin will be an an unique home Decor addition in your home. Safe For Children and Eco-friendly: The storage basket is made of Soft felt material ,which is 100% handmade craft ,no crack design will no harm to kids.Besides, it’s a recyclable material which is environment-friendly. Package including: 1 Felt Storage Basket Condition: New Material:Felt（Polyester） Note: Please clean it with mild soap and water or perhaps hand wash in the tub. DO NOT dehydrate with washing machine. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us,we will try our best to solve your problem.