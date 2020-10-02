Palmpress

Collapsible Coffee Press

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Bid adieu to pods, paper filters, and that I-have-to-run-out-the-door-but-I-need-coffee panic. Made from BPA-free materials and lined so your coffee never comes into contact with any plastic, this press is sized just right for sipping here, there, or anywhere really. At a featherlight 9.1 ounces, it makes over a cup of piping-hot joe when you’re on-the-go or at the office. Scoop the grinds of your choice into the reusable filter, add hot water, wait 3 minutes, then turn it over your fav mug and gently press. Ta-da! Caffeine fix and almost zero cleanup required. (And how ‘bout that Shop-exclusive blue hue?) Here’s something sweet: There's a gift set that comes with a fresh blend that was tailor-made for us and this lil’ press. Enjoy!