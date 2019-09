Stojo

Collapsible Coffee Cup

$18.00

At Urban Outfitters

The perfect cup for any sitch, with Stojos collapsible coffee cup, youll never need a disposable cup again. Collapsible, leak-proof design offers ultimate portability, while flexible FDA-approved silicone is suitable for hot + cold drinks. It even comes with a sleeve + straw so youve got the works. Free of BPA, phthalates, lead + glue. Food safe, dishwasher safe, microwave safe; not suitable for use in the oven.